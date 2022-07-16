Centre to introduce anti-trafficking Bill in Monsoon Session of Parliament

A bill that seeks to prevent and combat trafficking, especially of women and children, will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of beginning Monday.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022, will be introduced for consideration and passing in the .

The Bill seeks to prevent and combat trafficking of persons, especially woman and children, to provide care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and ensure prosecution of offenders.

According to the draft bill, a person found guilty of trafficking can be imprisoned for a term not less than seven years that may extend to 10 years.

The convict shall also be liable to a fine not less than Rs 1 lakh that may extend up to Rs 5 lakh. Severe punishment has been proposed for offences classified as aggravated forms of trafficking.

Several anti- activists and NGOs have been pushing for the early passage of the bill in .

The is scheduled to run from July 18 and continue till August 12.

