Godavari flood swells in Andhra Pradesh, nearly 300 villages affected

Flood flow at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 24 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday morning and is expected to go further up during the day.
Close to 300 villages under 42 mandals in six districts along the Godavari course are reeling under the flood impact while another 177 villages lay marooned, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.
The worst hit was Konaseema district where 36 lanka (island) villages were totally inundated.
About 220 relief camps are continuing in different districts where 62,337 people from flood-hit habitations have been sheltered, according to SDMA Managing Director B R Ambedkar.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Collectors of the affected districts and directed them to be on high alert at least for the next 24 hours.
Ten teams each of the NDRF and the SDRF have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.
The Chief Minister asked the district Collectors to ensure distribution of 25-kg rice, one kg each of toor dal, potatoes, onions and edible oil to the flood-hit families.
Those sheltered in relief centres should be given Rs 2,000 per family or Rs 1,000 per head, the Chief Minister said.
