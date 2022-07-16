PM Modi cautions people against 'revari culture' of votes for freebies

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned people against what he called a "revari (sweet) culture" under which votes were sought by promising freebies and said this could be "very dangerous" for development of the country.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway here, Modi hit out at previous dispensations in Uttar Pradesh for the lack of connectivity and said the "double-engine" government now was ensuring major transformation of the state with fast-improving connectivity.
He said the distance from Chitrakoot to Delhi by the Bundelkhand expressway has been reduced by three-four hours, but its benefit is much more than that.
"This expressway will not only give speed to the vehicles, but will also accelerate the industrial progress of the entire Bundelkhand," he said.
The prime minister cautioned people, especially the youth, against the "revari culture" and said it could be "very dangerous" for the country's development.
'Revari' is a popular sweet specially in north India.
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh is seeing major transformation with better law and order and fast-improving connectivity, Modi said, and asked people to recall the state of law and order and connectivity in Uttar Pradesh earlier.
He hailed the work being done by the "double engine" government in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP leaders use the term "double engine" to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.
Modi said the path of development on which the country is moving has two aspects at its core -- 'iraada aur maryada' (intent and honour).
"We are not only creating new facilities for the present but are also building the future of the country," he said.
The Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh and has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore.
Adityanath welcomed Modi by offering him a local 'Bundeli' stole at the inauguration ceremony at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.
Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the expressway on February 29, 2020 and it has been completed in about 28 months.
