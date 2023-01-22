Centre to set up floating jetty on northern bank of Brahmaputra: Sonowal

-
ALSO READ
'Ganga Vilas' reaches Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 13
1 dead, 3 injured in boat accident on Brahmaputra in Assam's Nalbari
Odisha: Government evacuates people from low-lying areas amid flood threat
World Bank steps in to mediate water dispute between India and Pakistan
Ganga-Yamuna water level rises in Prayagraj, submerges low-lying areas
-
The Centre will set up a modern floating jetty on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Sonitpur district to facilitate movement of cargo and passengers via waterways, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.
The union government has prepared a plan to build such a facility at the historic Biswanath ghat, he said.
Once the proposed floating jetty is operational, it will facilitate the docking of three ships simultaneously, Sonowal said, while interacting with BJP workers here on Saturday.
"The new jetty will help the local economy flourish, as farmers and traders will be able to transport and export their produce via waterways," Sonowal, the shipping minister, said.
The Centre's 'Act East' policy has made "wonders for the economic revival of the region in the global trade map", he said.
"By reenergising our traditional routes of trade via the Brahmaputra river, we have a tremendous opportunity to regain our glory as an important hub of trade in this part of the world," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 09:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU