Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes amid tight security in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Press Trust of India  |  Kathua/Jammu 

Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed Sunday from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu.

After a day-long break, the foot march started as per schedule around 7 am from Hiranagar near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway which was sealed by police and other security forces.

Accompanied by J-K Pradesh Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla and hundreds of volunteers carrying the tricolour, Gandhi entered Samba district's Tapyal-Gagwal after crossing Londi check point at around 8 am and was greeted by enthusiastic workers and supporters waiting on both sides of the road.

After covering about 25-km distance, the march will have a night halt at Chak Nanak before restarting from Samba's Vijaypur for Jammu, where it will reach on Monday.

Officials said adequate security arrangements are in place for Gandhi with police, CRPF and other security agencies keeping a tight vigil to ensure a peaceful march.

Security has been further beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of twin bomb blasts in Narwal area on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday, that left nine people injured.

Police suspect that IEDs were used to carry out the twin explosions in an SUV parked in a repair shop and in a vehicle at a nearby junkyard at Transport Nagar area of Narwal.

The terror attack comes at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert in the wake of the Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday.

The yatra is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30 with hoisting of national flag at Congress headquarters by Gandhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 09:41 IST

