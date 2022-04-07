Centre to table bill on prohibiting financing of WMD in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
US and 10 other countries condemn North Korean ballistic missile launch
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha
China boosting Pakistan's military arsenal by providing assistance: Analyst
North Korea test-fires 9th missile ahead of South Korean Prez poll
-
The Centre is likely to table 'The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar will move that the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005 as passed by the Lok Sabha be taken into consideration and passed.
Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the second report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Demands for Grants (2019-20) on "Army, Navy, Air Force and Joint Staff'.
Union Minister Anupriya Patel to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the MPs of the House to be a member of the Marine Products Export Development Authority.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the MPs of the House to be a member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
Discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is likely to conclude with the minister's reply .
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU