Chandigarh: Bike rally flagged off to commemorate 1971 war victory

-
ALSO READ
1971 Bangladesh genocide: The Hague Conference demands Pakistan's apology
1971 war victory 'landmark event' in global history, says IAF chief
Saved millions of refugees during 1971 Bangladesh genocide: India at UN
Navy's 'Killer' squadron, that sunk Pak warships, to get Prez standard
'Monitoring Afghan situation, will take steps to ensure safety of Indians'
-
As part of the ongoing Military Literature Festival (MLF) 2021, Director YPS Mohali and General Secretary MLF Major General TPS Waraich (Retd.) today flagged off the Bravehearts Bike Rally to commemorate India's Historic Victory in 1971 war from the ground near Chandigarh Club.
Around 550 bikers including veteran and serving Defence Officers will be taking part in the most anticipated event of MLF. The bike rally has been organised to honour brave hearts who lost their lives in the 1971 war.
Col ( Retd) R PS Brar, OIC of Braveheart said, "We are celebrating the golden jubilee of 71 operations and the aim of this event is to honour the martyrs and the brave hearts of 71 ops. The starting of this rally is Chandigarh Club Ground, then we go to Udyanpath and we end at a ground opposite Puda Bhawan."
He also added, "Riders are from Amritsar, Ludhiana, etc. They have shown a very positive response and we are very grateful to them for celebrating this event with us".
Richa Bholla, a participant said, "I have come with my FBI bullet group and it's really an honour to be a part of this bike rally. Two years back, this event had taken place and at that time I wasn't a ride. But this event inspired me to learn bike riding and today I am here".
Maj Gen ( Retd) Vinod Sharma, Ex-Army, participant," I have retired two years back after serving for 37 years. Biking has always been a passion but after retiring I took it more seriously. I am part of the local group and we participated in a lot of bike events. And now we are part of Military Literature Festival and we are here for Bravehearts".
He further added that "It really good to see the civilians show so much enthusiasm for this event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU