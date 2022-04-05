Chandigarh lifts all Covid-19 restrictions, no penalty for not wearing mask

-
Amid the continuous decline in COVID-19, the Chandigarh administration on Monday lifted all the remaining COVID-19 restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places.
As per the order, no penalty would be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces from now onwards.
However, the administration advised people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing of face mask, hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing.
"The undersigned in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority hereby withdraws all the remaining orders/guidelines issued under DM Act, 2005 with immediate effect. No penalty or fine shall be imposed for not wearing of face mask in public/work places. However, the general public is advised to adhere to COVID Appropriate behaviour including wearing of face mask, hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing," the order reads.
Several states have lifted COVID-19 restrictions and made use of face masks optional in public places in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases across the country.
States which have removed mask mandate include Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana.
