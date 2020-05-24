Chandrababu Naidu asks Andhra DGP to let him meet Vizag gas leak victims

-
ALSO READ
TDP condemns Andhra govt's decision to downgrade security cover of Naidu
Andhra govt to set up panel on feasibility of having at least 3 capitals
Three capitals for Andhra Pradesh: A proposition with a tumultuous history
A tumultuous 2019 for Andhra sees rise of Jaganmohan, fall of Chandrababu
Andhra could have three state capitals out of decentralisation: Jagan Mohan
-
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang seeking permission to visit Visakhapatnam to interact with gas leak victims on Monday.
Naidu has been in Hyderabad since the imposition of lockdown.
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister is scheduled to board a flight to Visakhapatnam on Monday morning at 10.35 am, subject to the grant of permission by the authorities.
He has planned to further go to AP capital Amaravati via road.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU