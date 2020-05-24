JUST IN
Covid-19: Delhi to hire 200 cabs; Assam says return only if necessary
Chandrababu Naidu asks Andhra DGP to let him meet Vizag gas leak victims

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister is scheduled to board a flight to Visakhapatnam on Monday morning at 10.35 am

An affected woman on a wheelchair being taken for treatment at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. Photo: PTI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang seeking permission to visit Visakhapatnam to interact with gas leak victims on Monday.

Naidu has been in Hyderabad since the imposition of lockdown.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister is scheduled to board a flight to Visakhapatnam on Monday morning at 10.35 am, subject to the grant of permission by the authorities.

He has planned to further go to AP capital Amaravati via road.
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 09:00 IST

