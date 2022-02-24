Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter detects solar proton events, says ISRO

-
ALSO READ
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 data as it completes 2 years in lunar orbit
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads made discovery-class findings, says ISRO
Chandrayaan performs evasive manoeuvre to avoid collision with NASA orbiter
Chandrayaan-3 scheduled for launch in August 2022, Lok Sabha told
Google Cloud invests $1 billion in derivatives marketplace CME Group
-
A Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS), a payload on-board Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, has detected solar proton events (SPEs) which significantly increase radiation exposure to humans in space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Wednesday.
The instrument on January 18 also recorded coronal mass ejections (CMEs), a powerful stream of ionised material and magnetic fields, which reach the Earth a few days later, leading to geomagnetic storms and lighting up the polar sky with auroras, it said. Such multi-point observations help us understand the propagation and its impact on different planetary systems, the ISRO said. When the Sun is active, spectacular eruptions called solar flares occur that sometimes also spew out energetic particles (called Solar Proton Events or SPEs) into interplanetary space.
Most of these are high energy protons that impact space systems and significantly increase radiation exposure to humans in space. They can cause ionisation on large scales in Earth's middle atmosphere, the space agency said.
Many intense solar flares are accompanied by CMEs, a powerful stream of ionised material and magnetic fields, which reach the Earth a few days later, leading to geomagnetic storms and lighting up the polar sky with auroras. Solar flares are classified according to their strength. The smallest ones are A-class, followed by B, C, M and X. Each letter represents a 10-fold increase in energy output. This means that an M class flare is ten times more intense than C-class flare and 100 times intense than B-class flare, the ISRO said. Within each letter class there is a finer scale from 1 to 9 - a M2 flare is twice the strength of M1 flare. Recently, there were two M-class solar flares. One flare (M5.5) spewed out energetic particles into interplanetary space and the other flare (M1.5) was accompanied by a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), the space agency said. The SPE event was seen by NASA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) satellite orbiting around Earth. However, the CME event was not detected by GOES. Chandrayaan-2 Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS) on-board Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter detected SPE due to an M5.5 class solar flare that occurred on January 20, 2022, the ISRO said. The CLASS instrument also detected a CME event as it passed through the moon due to an M1.5 class solar flare that occurred on January 18, it added.
CME travels at a speed of about 1000 km/s and it takes about 2-3 days to reach the Earth.
The signature of this event is missed by the GOES satellite, as Earth's magnetic field provides shielding from such events. However, the event was recorded by Chandrayaan-2, the ISRO said. The CLASS payload on Chandrayaan-2 saw both the SPE and CME events pass by from two intense flares on the Sun, it added.
Planned to land on the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, 2019, crashing India's dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt. The ISRO had then said the mission had achieved 98 per cent of the success as the orbiter continues to share data with the ground station.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU