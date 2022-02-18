Delhi's overall air quality index at 232, remains in 'poor' category

-
-
The air quality in the national capital on Friday remains in the 'poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index touching 232 at 8
Several areas in Delhi, including Delhi University, Lodhi road, Noida, Mathura Road and Indira Gandhi International airport (Terminal-3), lodged air quality in the 'poor' category. At 8:02 am, the Delhi University recorded AQI at 273, Lodhi road at 201, Noida at 208, Mathura road at 262, and Airport Terminal 3 at 249.
The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 100 in the 'poor' category and 203 in the 'moderate' category respectively.
As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
