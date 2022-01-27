Charanjit Singh, legendary Indian hockey player, dies

Captain of India's 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning team, Charanjit Singh, died on Thursday at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh after suffering a cardiac arrest that followed prolonged age-related illnesses.

The former mid-fielder was 90 and would have turned 91 next month. He is survived by two sons and one daughter.

Charanjit suffered a stroke five years back and was paralysed since then.

"Dad was paralysed after suffering a stroke five years back. He used to walk with a stick but since the last couple of months, his health deteriorated and this morning he left us," V P Singh told PTI.

Besides captaining the Olympic gold-winning team in 1964, he was also a part of the silver-winning side in the 1960 edition of the Games. He was also a part of the 1962 Asian Games silver-winning team.

"His last rites will be performed today after my sister reaches Una from Delhi," V P Singh said.

His wife passed away 12 years back. While his elder son is a doctor based in Canada, his younger son was next to him when he breathed his last. His only daughter is married and based in New Delhi.