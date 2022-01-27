TN politicians flay RBI staff for 'disrespecting' Tamil state song

-
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiagarajan, MPs Kanimozhi and Su Venkatesan, and several political parties and social organisations of Tamil Nadu have come out strongly against the Reserve Bank of India staff accusing them of "disrespecting" Tamil state song during Republic Day celebrations.
The political leaders have flayed the attitude of the RBI staff for not standing up when Tamil Thai Vazhthu (Tamil state song) was played on the Republic Day.
The staff, however, was unfazed and said that the Madras High Court had, in an order, said that standing up while playing the Tamil state song was not mandatory.
Video of some RBI staff members defending their action in not standing when Tamil Thai Vazhthu was played has gone viral on social media invoking strong reactions from political leaders.
Taking to Twitter, Thiagarajan said: "The video is distressing, we will look into it and eliminate all confusion."
Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, tweeting a state Government order mandating everyone to stand up while the state song was played, said: "How come those who cannot read and write a state government order serve as officials."
She asked, "Are these officers superior to Tamil Nadu government".
Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Madurai Su Venkatesan tweeted: "Is the RBI Chennai not in Tamil Nadu? The G.O Dated December 17, 2021, is applicable to all offices in the state. Take immediate action against those who showed disrespect while Tamizh Thaai vaazthu was played in Reserve Bank of India's Republic Day celebrations."
Thamizhaga Vazhvuirmai Katchi founder T. Velmurugan said that he would organise a demonstration in front of the RBI office in Chennai on Thursday.
Actor-turned-politician and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan also strongly came out against the disrespect shown to Tamizh Thaai Vaazthu. He said that appropriate action is to be taken against those who have erred so that this was not repeated in future.
