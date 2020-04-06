'Charity begins at home': MPs take 30% salary cut in coronavirus fight

MPs will take a 30 per cent salary cut for a year and forego for two years funds they get to spend on their constituencies to help India fight the pandemic, the union cabinet decided on Monday after a virtual meeting.

“Charity begins at home—this is a landmark decision,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told journalists after the

MPs' salaries will be cut for this year and funds from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) for 2020-21 and 2021-22 will be transferred to the Consolidated Fund of India. The government will introduce an ordinance to cut MPs' salaries from April 1.





The President, Vice President, state governors have voluntarily decided to take pay cuts as a social responsibility. The money will go to Consolidated Fund of India, said Javadekar. India is under a three-week due to the spread of the coronavirus, which has derailed large sectors of the economy and thrown thousands of immigrant workers out of jobs.

India’s dominant services sector, the lifeblood for economic growth and jobs, contracted in March as new business and export demand fell sharply as the pandemic wreaked havoc globally, a private survey showed on Monday.