First pictures: Nasa's Insight spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

InSight spacecraft, the first robotic lander designed to study the deep interior of Mars, touched down safely on the surface of Mars on Monday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

Picture: Nasa/Reuters

Project manager Tom Hoffman points to the first picture sent back to earth from Mars by the spaceship InSight at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California

 

Picture: Nasa/Reuters

People watch on a video screen as the spaceship InSight lands on the planet's surface after a six-month journey, in Times Square in New York City

 

Picture: Nasa/Reuters

A life-size model of the spaceship Insight, Nasa's first robotic lander dedicated to studying the deep interior of Mars, is shown at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California

 

Picture: Nasa/Reuters

James Bridenstine(L), Administrator of Nasa, speaks along Michael Watkins, JPL Director, Project Manager Tom Hoffman and scientists after the landing of spacecraft InSight on the surface of Mars in Pasadena, California 

 

Picture: Nasa/Reuters

Nasa's InSight spacecraft, destined for the Elysium Planitia region located in Mars' northern hemisphere, undergoes final preparations at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S., April 6, 2018. 

 

Picture: Nasa/Reuters

 

Nasa's InSight Mars lander acquired this image of the area in front of the lander using its lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera (ICC) with the ICC image field of view of 124 degrees, on Mars, November 26, 2018.

 

 

Picture: Nasa/Reuters

 

A farewell image of Mars captured by one of the twin MarCO CubeSats that flew along with the mission and relayed data and images from today's Mars landing. 

 

 

Picture: Nasa/Reuters

Nasa engineers in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory react as the first picture arrives from the spaceship InSight after it landed on Mars from JPL in Pasadena, California.


First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 14:18 IST

