First pictures: Nasa's Insight spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Project manager Tom Hoffman points to the first picture sent back to earth from Mars by the spaceship InSight at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California
People watch on a video screen as the spaceship InSight lands on the planet's surface after a six-month journey, in Times Square in New York City
A life-size model of the spaceship Insight, Nasa's first robotic lander dedicated to studying the deep interior of Mars, is shown at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California
James Bridenstine(L), Administrator of Nasa, speaks along Michael Watkins, JPL Director, Project Manager Tom Hoffman and scientists after the landing of spacecraft InSight on the surface of Mars in Pasadena, California
Nasa's InSight spacecraft, destined for the Elysium Planitia region located in Mars' northern hemisphere, undergoes final preparations at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S., April 6, 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU