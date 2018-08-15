Chennai Airport introduces humanoid robots on trial basis to aid passengers

The Chennai Airport on Wednesday introduced humanoid robots to perform a variety of actions, including greeting passengers and responding to queries, "deciphering variances in accent." Two such bots were introduced today on a 'trial' basis, one each positioned at the Arrival and Departure sections in the domestic terminal.
"Humanoid Robots introduced on trial basis at Chennai Airport. The robot will provide info on Chennai Airport and its amenities," the official Twitter handle of the Chennai airport, @aaichnairport, said.
These autonomous bots can navigate on their own, identify and greet passengers and respond to "queries deciphering variances in accent" and converse with them, it added.
