C'garh CM seeks Centre's approval for 'Ram Van Gaman Path' tourism plan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister has urged the Centre to approve the concept proposal for 'Ram Van Gaman Path' tourism circuit in the state under Swadesh Darshan Scheme, an official said on Friday.

In a letter to Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel, Baghel said the state tourism department had selected nine sites along 'Ram Van Gaman Path' and has drawn up a plan to develop them, the official from public relations department said.

As per Hindu mythology, 'Ram Van Gaman Path' is the route taken by Lord Ram during his 14-year exile from Ayodhya and it is believed that he had spent most of this time in Chhattisgarh.

The letter stated that a concept plan has been drawn up to develop nine sites along this route as tourist destinations at a cost of Rs 137.45 crore, he said.





According to research scholars, Lord Ram had passed through nearly 75 places in the state during his exile and of these, he is believed to have stayed at 51 locations for some time, Baghel said in the letter.

The chief minister has sought an approval for the plans under the Centre's Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the official said.

