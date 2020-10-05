JUST IN
Rajasthan coronavirus update: State reports 2,184 new cases, 15 deaths
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 14 more deaths, 1,924 new Covid-19 cases

Chhattisgarh reported 1,924 fresh coronavirus cases and 14 fatalities, taking the state's tally to 123,324 and the death toll to 1,045, a health official said

Coronavirus | Chhattisgarh | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Health workers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit taking a dead body for the cremation of a patient who died from Covid-19 coronavirus
Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 1,924 fresh coronavirus cases and 14 fatalities, taking the state's tally to 1,23,324 and the death toll to 1,045, a health official said.

The cumulative count of recoveries rose to 93,731 after 496 more people were discharged from hospitals and another 1,724 patients completed their home isolation period, he said. The state now has 28,548 active COVID-19 cases.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 307 new cases, Raigarh 184, Janjgir-Champa 139, Korba 139 and Rajnandagon 128.

"Of the 14 fatalities, seven deaths occurred on Sunday and two on Saturday. Five deaths had taken place earlier, the official said.

The state recorded over 82,000 cases in the last one month.

With 35,197 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state. The district has witnessed 450 COVID-19 deaths so far.

First Published: Mon, October 05 2020. 06:47 IST

