Chandigarh coronavirus update: 85 new Covid-19 cases reported in UT
Rajasthan coronavirus update: State reports 2,184 new cases, 15 deaths

Rajasthan reported 2,184 new cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,44,030

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease set up inside a police station.
Rajasthan on Sunday reported 2,184 new cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,44,030.

As per the state health department, 15 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, leading the death toll to 1,545. There are 21,154 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakh on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

First Published: Mon, October 05 2020. 06:40 IST

