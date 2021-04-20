Chhattisgarh may sue Cipla for not meeting remdesivir supply requirements

-
ALSO READ
Chronic portfolio may help Cipla sustain growth outperformance in near term
Cipla expects surge in demand for respiratory drugs, inhalers in winter
Nifty Pharma index surges 4%; Sun Pharma, Cipla hit 52-week highs
Aurobindo Pharma rallies 6% as Q2 net profit rises 26% YoY to Rs 805.65 cr
November domestic pharma sales grow just 1% after strong show last month
-
The Chhattisgarh government is considering legal action against pharma major Cipla for not meeting the supply requirements for Covid-19 antiviral drug Remdesivir.
Calling it a breach of contract by Cipla, Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo said the state was forced to buy the antiviral from another pharma company at twice the price. According to Singh Deo, the Indian pharma major had reneged on the contract signed on April 3 to supply Remdesivir injections to the state at the rate of Rs 594 plus 12 per cent goods and services tax (GST) per dose.
With Cipla not supplying the medicine according to the requirement shared with the state government, it was instead forced to place an order with Mylan Laboratories in a relatively expensive deal worth Rs 1,400 plus 12 per cent GST per dose.
“We are mulling legal action against Cipla. We are going to hold talks with the law department to examine what legal action we can take and to what extent it has reneged on the contract. I hope other states facing such a situation are also exploring legal action,” said Singh Deo.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU