Chidambaram faces arrest after Delhi HC denies him anticipatory bail

The (HC) on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail and protection from immediate arrest to former finance minister in a case related to alleged discrepancies in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances to the INX Media group. Chidambaram and his son Karti are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violations of FIPB norms during his tenure as finance minister.

Terming the involving Chidambaram a "classic case of money laundering", a single-judge Bench of Justice Sunil Gaur said that granting bail in such cases would send a wrong message to society. The HC noted that as the senior Congress leader was evasive in his replies to the probe agencies, custodial interrogation was required for an effective investigation in the matter.

While Karti has been accused by the probe agencies of receiving Rs 10 lakh as kickbacks in connection with clearance worth Rs 305 crore rupees for INX Media, his father has been accused of clearing the proposal at the behest of his son.

Chidambaram was the finance minister in the United Progressive Alliance government’s first term when INX Media’s FIPB proposal was cleared. The CBI had also alleged that Karti had also received money from INX Media to scuttle a tax probe. At that time, the firm was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail on charges of murdering Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora.

Chidambaram had been granted interim protection from arrest on July 25 by the high court in both the cases.

The interim protection had been extended from time to time as the probe agencies sought time to finish the probe.

Having been denied anticipatory bail by the high court, Chidambaram had sought interim protection from arrest to give him time to move the apex court. The relief was also denied by the court, following which Chidambaram met other Congress leaders and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi and Salman Khurshid in the Supreme Court. Based on the directions of a Supreme Court official, the former minister may approach the SC on Wednesday, and mention the matter for an urgent hearing.