China: Outcry over Xi'an lockdown as residents struggle to meet daily needs

People living in China's northwestern city of Xi'an are anxious and frustrated at the local government over the growing challenge facing Beijing's zero-Covid policy, which relies on mass testing, extensive quarantines and snaps lockdowns amid a resurgence of the virus.
For almost two years, these stringent measures have shielded the majority of the country from the worst aspects of the pandemic but as local outbreaks continue to flare up, the outcry in Xi'an raises the question of just how long zero-Covid can be sustained before public support begins to taper off, with millions of residents trapped in a seemingly endless cycle of lockdowns, CNN reported.
Over the past week, Chinese social media was inundated with cries for help and criticism over the perceived incompetence of the local Xi'an government, as per CNN.
On Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, the hashtag "Grocery shopping in Xi'an is difficult" has been viewed 380 million times as of Monday.
"Previously I thought those panic buying folks were stupid. Now I've realized I am the stupid one," said a comment on Weibo, CNN reported.
Meanwhile, the authorities of Xi'an city have pledged to ensure the supply of daily necessities amid the lockdown.
Xi'an has reported 90 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Eighty of the cases were found in quarantine, as per Global Times.
The city has launched five rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing since December 21. Local officials imposed tough curbs on travel for those within or leaving the city starting from December 23, in an effort to curb the spread of the infection.
Some have voiced dissatisfaction about the inconvenience caused by following the city's lockdown as local residents faced challenges in buying fresh produce and daily necessities, according to media reports.
