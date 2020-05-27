JUST IN
China says military faceoff at India border 'stable, controllable'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson refers to talks between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei Province
China on Wednesday said that the situation at the border with India is "overall stable and controllable," and both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through a dialogue and consultation.

The comments by the Foreign Ministry spokesman came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a media briefing here, said that China's position on the border related issues is clear and consistent.

"We have been following the important consensus reached by the two leaders and strictly observing the agreements between the two countries," he said, apparently referring to the directions of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their two informal summits, asking the militaries of the two countries to take more confidence building measures.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 16:07 IST

