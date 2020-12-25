China tests millions in port city Dalian after finding 7 Covid cases there

-
ALSO READ
India crosses crucial milestone of testing over one million people in a day
China Covid-19 testing blunders stemmed from secret deals with firms
Major lasting health effects in Covid-19 patients after hospitalisation
India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
-
Authorities in China's northeastern port city of Dalian are testing millions of residents after seven new coronavirus cases were reported there in the last 24 hours.
The cluster that has emerged in recent days has grown to 12 cases. In five neighbourhood divisions, authorities have shut schools and public spaces and are restricting anyone but essential workers from leaving their residential compounds.
Beijing is also on high alert after two asymptomatic cases were reported on Thursday, in addition to two confirmed cases last week.
The city began mass testing in the neighbourhood and workplace of one of the asymptomatic cases, a restaurant employee who worked handling cold chain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU