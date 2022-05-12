China: Wuhan's first Covid-19 patients still suffering after two years

-
ALSO READ
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 1.86 billion mark
Over 1.7 billion Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
80% elderly in Beijing vaccinated against Covid-19; 2.46 mn receive booster
US FDA approves fifth Covid vaccine booster shots for 50 and older
-
Two years after being hospitalized with Covid-19, more than half of patients still experience symptoms like fatigue and sleep disruption, according to a study in the original epicenter of Wuhan that underscores the pandemic’s lasting burden.
Full recovery has remained elusive for people who suffered through the virus’s first wave, meaning patients had poorer health than the general population and required more attention from health-care services, according to a study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
The findings bring home the challenge of dealing with Covid’s aftermath as millions of people -- some of them children and teens -- grapple with lingering symptoms that affect everything from mental health to their ability to work and contribute to the economy.
The study, led by doctors at the China–Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing, comes as China doubles down on its stringent Covid Zero strategy while much of the world lifts restrictions and attempts to live with the virus.
Original Strain
Though no one knows yet what causes the constellation of symptoms that afflict a proportion of people after a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the research is probably the lengthiest follow-up to date. And while it could provide insight to add to doctors’ understanding, the patients involved had the original strain of the virus rather than variants now in circulation.
The scientists followed 1,192 people hospitalized with Covid at Wuhan’s Jin Yin-tan hospital in early 2020, checking in with them six months, 12 months and two years after their symptoms began.
The participants’ median age was 57, and more than half were men. In the study, their ability to walk six minutes was assessed, they underwent lab tests and they answered questionnaires about symptoms, mental health and quality of life. Some also had their pulmonary function checked and received chest imaging at each visit.
The results suggest time helped to some degree. After six months, 68% of study participants reported at least one symptom of long Covid. By two years, the reports had fallen to 55%. The scientists wrote that they intend to keep following up on the patients once a year.
“The negative effect on quality of life, exercise capacity, and health-care utilization highlights the importance of studying the pathogenesis of long Covid and promoting the exploration of targeted treatment to manage or alleviate the condition,” they wrote.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU