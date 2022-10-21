JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: India logs 2,119 new Covid cases; active tally at 25,037
Delhi Police intensifies patrolling in national capital ahead of Diwali
Ruling JMM's central committee member shot dead in Jharkhand's Garhwa
PM Modi to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath today; tight security in place
BJP leaders dub Delhi govt 'anti-Hindu' over cracker ban ahead of Diwali
Rents in gated communities in Bengaluru increase by 40%, says report
Mission LiFE launched: PM calls for concept of 'reduce, reuse & recycle'
Karnataka cabinet approves ordinance to raise SC, ST reservations
MoUs worth Rs 1,53,000 crore signed at DefExpo 2022, says official
Developing nations' vaccine manufacturers bat for pandemic treaty
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
How atmanirbhar is India when it comes to defence?
Business Standard

Chinese woman held for involvement in anti-India activities: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested a Chinese woman for staying in India under a false identify and allegedly indulging in "anti-national activities", officials said

Topics
China | Delhi Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students over 'terror': Report

The Delhi Police has arrested a Chinese woman for staying in India under a false identify and allegedly indulging in "anti-national activities", officials said on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China, they said on Thursday.

She was residing in India as a Nepalese citizen and was detained from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi, police said.

During verification, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama was recovered from her. However, when inquired with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, it was found that she is a Chinese citizen and had travelled to India in 2019, they said.

On the basis of information that Ruo is involved in "anti-national activities" and presently residing in India as Nepalese citizen, she was detained from Majnu Ka Tila, a Delhi Police statement said.

A case has been registered against her on October 17 under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 10:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.