Business Standard

BJP leaders dub Delhi govt 'anti-Hindu' over cracker ban ahead of Diwali

BJP leaders targeted the Delhi government over the complete ban on firecrackers, dubbing the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation "anti-Hindu"

Topics
Delhi government | Bharatiya Janata Party | Diwali

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

BJP leaders on Thursday targeted the Delhi government over the complete ban on firecrackers, dubbing the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation "anti-Hindu".

The Kejriwal government said the ban on crackers was imposed on the orders of Supreme Court and the BJP leaders were showing disrespect to the court.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should allow people in Delhi to burst crackers for two-three hours on Diwali.

Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga termed the Kejriwal government as "anti Hindu" and said that it earlier banned Chhath celebration on Yamuna bank and was now trying to prevent cracker bursting on Diwali.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said the cracker ban was imposed by the Supreme Court in view of health of the people.

"In such a situation, the BJP leaders were disrespecting the Supreme Court order and indulging in dirty politics over health of the people," the statement said.

The AAP government also questioned the BJP why it was mum over the cracker ban in Haryana ruled by it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 06:39 IST

`
