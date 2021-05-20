Cipla, Ubio Biotech launches RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' for Covid in India

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1
Essential kit for the home to help prevent hospitalisation in Covid times
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
India's tour of UK tour: KS Bharat roped in as cover for Wriddhiman Saha
-
Drug major Cipla on Thursday announced the commercialisation of its RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' for COVID-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.
"This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company's ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.
Cipla will launch ViraGen test kit in the country in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems, the company stated.
The company will commence supply of the COVID-19 virus detection kit from May 25, 2021.
Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our core purpose of 'Caring for Life', this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now.
ViraGen is Cipla's third offering in the COVID-19 testing segment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU