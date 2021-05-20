Odisha govt prohibits drive-in and doorstep Covid-19 vaccination

-
The Odisha government has
asked district authorities to desist from COVID-19 drive-in vaccination and inoculation at doorstep.
A top Health department official said that it has come to the notice of the state government that COVID-19 drive-in vaccination and doorstep vaccination has been started in some districts.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, P K Mohapatra in a letter to authorities on Wednesday said: "You are requested to refrain from such strategies and only to conduct sessions in suitable CVCs (covid vaccination centres) with adequate space following the COVID-19 operational guidelines."
"In drive-in/doorstep strategies, it will be difficult to manage Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI), if it occurs, and there is also a high likelihood of vaccine wastage," Mohapatra said.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guideline clearly states that vaccination sessions shall be conducted in places with adequate space for waiting area, vaccination room and observation room and have adequate facility to manage AEFI, Mohapatra said in the letter.
Beneficiaries who receive the Covid vaccine are required to be observed for at least 30 minutes after vaccination for AEFI (if any).
Some municipal corporations including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Berhampur Municipal Corporation and Rourkela Municipal Corporation and some district administrations launched either drive-in vaccination or doorstep vaccination facilities recently.
A petition in this regard was also moved to the NHRC alleging that human beings should not be vaccinated on roads and malls.
Meanwhile, sources said Odisha has so far administered 68,12,118 doses of COVID-19 vaccines including 76,478 on Wednesday.
