- Top events today: Anti-Citizenship Act protests, Jharkhand elections & more
- Delhi Minorities Comm directs Kalkaji SHO to release 'injured' students
- Govt suppressing the voice of youth with its hollow dictatorship: Priyanka
- Anti-CAA stir: Adityanath appeals for peace after clashes in parts of UP
- Citizenship Act stir: Violence rocks Delhi; buses torched, 60 injured
- CAA protest rocks Patna; several cops hurt, cars and police outpost gutted
- CAA: Violent protests rock Jamia, AMU; Bengal boils, uneasy calm in Assam
- CAA: Aligarh Muslim University closed till Jan 5 after student-police clash
- Requested India to provide list of illegal nationals: Bangladesh Minister
- Citizenship Act: 175 held, 1,406 taken into custody in Assam over protests
Anti-CAA protests LIVE: 60 injured in Delhi, internet suspended in Bengal
The protests against Citizenship Amendment Act intensified in New Delhi as thousands of people gathered at Jantar Mantar and Assam Bhawan to call an end to 'religious profiling'
Shattered glass from a damaged vehicle spreads across a roadway after protest against Citizenship Act turned violent at Mathura Road, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Anti-Citizenship Act protests LIVE updates: Authorities in several Indian states are bracing for protests against a new law that grants Indian citizenship to undocumented migrants based on religion after the police caned and used tear gas on students in Delhi on Sunday.
As many as 50 students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university were released early Monday after being detained by the police for over six hours. Students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad, Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi and Kolkata’s Jadavpur University also held demonstrations in solidarity with the Jamia students. Assam is expected resume internet after shutting down services to quell rumours last week.
