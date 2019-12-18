Citizenship Act LIVE: SC hearing today, protests continue across India

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Demonstrators protest against the new citizenship law in the Seelampur area of New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
Citizenship Act Protest Live Updates: A day after angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Delhi, the Supreme Court of India is set to hear at least 60 petitions challenging the contentious law today. Among those who filed the petitions are senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Indian Union Muslim League and Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam.

In the wake of violent protests, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhiites on Tuesday to maintain peace.

Unrest over the Delhi and Lucknow police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) spread across the country in the past two days with demonstrations being held in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata. Protests over the amended Citizenship Act stretched into fifth day in West Bengal, with agitators on Tuesday blocking roads and railway tracks in parts of the state.
First Published: Wed, December 18 2019. 09:14 IST

