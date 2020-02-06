Citizenship law not against minorities; protests based on falsehood: Modi

A new citizenship law isn’t against minorities isn’t against minorities and protests against it are based on "lies and falsehood," Prime Minister Narendra told Parliament on Thursday in a speech accusing the Opposition of anarchy.

"Those who have been removed from office by the people of India are now doing the unthinkable. They see citizens on the basis of their faith. Much has been said about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India," he said, referring to a term his party uses for political dissidents critical of government policies.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) aims to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The passing of the bill on December 11 triggered widespread demonstrations in Assam, as protesters feared it would convert thousands of illegal migrants from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh into legal residents.





Elsewhere in India, protesters say the citizenship law will be followed by the register, which they fear is designed by the Hindu-nationalist government to expel Muslims who do not have sufficient citizenship documentation.

"Pandit Nehru himself was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan. I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?" he said about India’s first prime minister.

