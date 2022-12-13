CJI Chandrachud inaugurates 10 district court digitisation hubs in Odisha

Chief Justice of India on Monday virtually inaugurated 10 district court hubs (DCDH) in Odisha, and said that modernisation of judiciary is the need of the hour.

With Monday's inauguration, a total of 15 DCDHs have now become functional in the state, with each catering to a neighbouring district, thus covering all 30 district .

Appreciating the information and communication technology (ICT) measures adopted by the Orissa High Court under the leadership of its Chief Justice S Muralidhar, he said, " should be accompanied by a push for e-filing of cases."



He also said that the Orissa High Court, with its initiatives, is now a "role model" for all other high of the country.

"Very soon, the Orissa High Court would be mentoring the entire judiciary of the nation in the field of digitisation," he added.

