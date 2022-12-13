JUST IN
CJI Chandrachud inaugurates 10 district court digitisation hubs in Odisha

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday virtually inaugurated 10 district court digitisation hubs (DCDH) in Odisha, and said that modernisation of judiciary is the need of the hour

Press Trust of India 

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday virtually inaugurated 10 district court digitisation hubs (DCDH) in Odisha, and said that modernisation of judiciary is the need of the hour.

With Monday's inauguration, a total of 15 DCDHs have now become functional in the state, with each catering to a neighbouring district, thus covering all 30 district courts.

Appreciating the information and communication technology (ICT) measures adopted by the Orissa High Court under the leadership of its Chief Justice S Muralidhar, he said, "Digitisation should be accompanied by a push for e-filing of cases."

He also said that the Orissa High Court, with its digitisation initiatives, is now a "role model" for all other high courts of the country.

"Very soon, the Orissa High Court would be mentoring the entire judiciary of the nation in the field of digitisation," he added.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 07:43 IST

