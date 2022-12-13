CM Yogi attends high-level meet on enhancing solar power generation in UP

As the consumption of electricity in is predicted to shoot up to 53,000 MW in the next five years and subsequently increase at the rate of 16 per cent every year, Chief Minister has directed officials to focus on creating alternative sources of energy, such as solar power, and reduce dependence on the conventional thermal and hydropower in order to cut the cost of power generation and also control pollution.

Speaking at a meeting on solar energy, Chief Minister said that electricity would play the most important role in making the state a one trillion dollar economy.

"It is noteworthy that with investors from both within the country and abroad coming to to invest in the state due to the industry-friendly policies of the Yogi Government, the demand for electricity is likely to rise significantly in the state in near future to run industrial activities," said CM .

Therefore, CM Yogi has instructed officials to focus on solar energy to meet the increasing demand for electricity. The Yogi government has also brought a new Solar Energy Policy-2022, under which many concessions have been given to investors in the sector.

The Yogi government will build 18 solar cities in the state to increase solar energy production. Noida and Ayodhya will be developed as solar cities first followed by the development of 16 municipal corporations of the state, as per an official statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the meeting that power generated at solar cities will constitute 10 per cent of the total power generation in the state.

Besides, emphasis was also laid on increasing solar power generation year after year so that cheap electricity could be made available to the people of UP, including the investors.

In order to increase the production of solar energy, the construction of a solar park is going on at a rapid pace in the Bundelkhand region.

"A solar park is being built here, which will produce 4000 MW of electricity daily. On the other hand, green corridors will be built for the supply of solar energy to various districts of the state. In the first phase of the solar park, solar energy will be supplied from the electricity feeder meant for agriculture and supply in rural areas. So, solar energy will first illuminate UPO's villages. Along with this, the pumps used for irrigation of the fields will be completely operated with solar energy," said CM Yogi.

