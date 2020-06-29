CJI doesn't own Harley Davidson bike, was just taking a feel of it: Report

JUST IN
India deploys choppers to control locusts in five Rajasthan districts

The Chief Justice of India was spotted with the bike at Nagpur, his home town, and the picture of him on it had gone viral on the social media.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde signs on a register after taking oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 | (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
The CJI was pictured sitting on a 'Limited Edition CVO 2020' Harley Davidson. FILE PHOTO

Chief Justice S A Bobde just took the feel of the Harley Davidson bike and did not ride it as has gone viral on the social media, nor did he know about its owner, people aware of the incident said on Monday following the controversy.

The Chief Justice of India was spotted with the bike at Nagpur, his home town, and the picture of him on it had gone viral on the social media.

While some hailed it, others including lawyer Prashant Bhushan questioned it raising a controversy by saying Justice Bobde was neither wearing a mask nor a helmet.

CJI rides a 50 Lakh motorcycle belonging to a BJP leader at Raj Bhavan Nagpur, without a mask or helmet, at a time when he keeps the SC in Lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access Justice, Bhushan tweeted.

The people aware of the incident said that the CJI had participated in a tree plantation function there and an automobile dealer sent the bike to him so that he can have a feel of it.

Justice Bobde was looking at buying a Harley Davidson after his retirement, they said, adding that the CJI neither rode it, nor knew about its owner.

The CJI was pictured sitting on a 'Limited Edition CVO 2020' Harley Davidson.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 20:39 IST

