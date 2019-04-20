CJI Gogoi alleges larger conspiracy behind sexual harassment charges

Sitting in a special bench convened on Saturday, the (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the allegations of sexual harassment against him were a part of the larger conspiracy to "deactivate" the office of CJI, adding that he would "not stoop so low even in denying it".

"After 20 years of selfless service as judge, I have a bank balance of Rs 6.80 lakh. Nobody can catch me on money, people have to find something and they have found this. This is the reward CJI gets after 20 years of service," Justice Gogoi said.

A three-judge bench, comprising CJI Gogoi, Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Sanjeev Khanna was assembled after a former female employee of the top court sent a detailed affidavit to the residences of 22 judges. The affidavit allegedly details her harassment by the CJI when she was posted at his home.

The details of the said affidavit had also been published by four online media outlets, who the CJI said, had given him till 7:00 AM in the morning to respond. The details of the affidavit had been published by the media outlets on Friday evening.

Earlier, Secretary General S S Kalgaonkar had sent out an email saying that all the allegations made by the woman concerned are malafide and had no basis. There was no occasion for the woman, the Secretary General said in his email, to interact directly with the CJI.

The affidavit, the Secretary General said in the mail, was not only "mischievous, but a complete afterthought of her to make these false allegations at this time".

During the proceedings on Saturday, said that while the allegations made against him were an attempt to malign the judiciary, "he would continue to sit on this Bench and discharge my duties without fear or favour".

"Why would any sane person want to become a judge? Reputation is all that we have, and even that is sought to be tarnished. If these are the conditions for judges, good people will never come forth in the judiciary," Justice Gogoi said.

Justice Khanna, who was also a part of the three-judge bench, observed that with these kinds of allegations, they felt restrained.

Attorney General (AG) Senior Advocate K K Venugopal and Solicitor General (SG) Senior Advocate Tushar Mehta were also present to assist the court in the matter. While AG Venugopal said that he had come "under attack" from another lawyer for defending the government, SG Mehta urged the court to register a case under his name.

The court, however refused to pass any judicial orders and only observed that media act responsibly and show some restraint so that the "independence of judiciary is not affected" by such allegations.

"We appeal to the wisdom of the media, and to act responsibly, to show restraint," the three-judge bench said, before rising for the day.