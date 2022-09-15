JUST IN
Clash between police, locals during eviction in Manipur's scheduled land
PM Modi to leave for SCO summit today; will meet Russian Prez Putin
Plea filed in Mathura court for removal of mosque on temple land claims
Two terrorists involved in migrants' deaths killed in Srinagar encounter
Traffic, water shortages, now floods: Is Bengaluru dying a slow death?
Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak skips ED summons in coal smuggling case
Beating Retreat ceremony to begin in Rajasthan's Khajuwala from Sept 25
Top Headlines: Petro products export share rises; RBI rate hike, and more
Naga groups commit to hold dialogue for overcoming political disagreements
Bias behind Indian women finding fewer jobs, earning less: Oxfam report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Projects worth Rs 75,000 crore on Great Nicobar island shown green flag
Business Standard

Clash between police, locals during eviction in Manipur's scheduled land

A clash broke out between Police and protesters during an eviction drive of local structures in Chingmeirong on Wednesday

Topics
Manipur | Imphal | Clashes

ANI  General News 

Assam Mizoram border clash
Representative Image (PTI Photo)

A clash broke out between Police and protesters during an eviction drive of local structures in Chingmeirong on Wednesday.

An eviction team accompanied by the police force came to Chingmeirong in Imphal East district for eviction on Wednesday. Soon after, the team was confronted by locals who opposed the eviction.

The eviction drive was launched by the administration following the Manipur High Court order to vacate all structures in the scheduled land in Imphal East district.

The protesting locals claimed that the area belong to their ancestors and alleged that the Manipur revenue department manipulated the land records. Despite persistent efforts by the eviction team, the eviction could not take place due to intense protests.

Speaking to ANI, A Sharma, Chingmeirong Development Organisation president said, "We are protesting against the High Court ruling as there is a manipulation by the revenue department in giving land certificates. This area belongs to our forefathers and to the Chingmeirong people only since time immemorial."

"Someone turning up to claim the area will not be tolerated. We will stick to our demands and will not sacrifice," Sharma added.

The demonstrators also blocked the main road to protest against the eviction drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Manipur

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 11:37 IST

`
.