Two terrorists involved in migrants' deaths killed in Srinagar encounter

-
ALSO READ
Civilians injured as terrorists hurl low-intensity grenades in Srinagar
Hizbul chief's son, wife of 'Bitta Karate' among 4 sacked by JK admin
Rains, landslides force closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road
Naya J&K: Amit Shah leads from front, martyrs honoured after 32 years
Delhi Police wants ED to probe Jahangirpuri riots mastermind Ansar
-
Two terrorists affiliated with the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) and were involved in the killing of migrants, was killed in an encounter by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Nowgam area of Srinagar late Wednesday night.
After getting specific input on the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in Nowgam area on Wednesday evening.
According to Police, the neutralised terrorists were affiliated with the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) and were identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza.
"The neutralised terrorists were involved in the recent terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on September 2 in Pulwama," said Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
Police recovered an AK Rifle, two pistols and other war-like stores from the spot.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took stock of the security situation during his visit to the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday.
The Lt Governor, who is on a two-day visit to Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and forward areas at the border village Degwar Terwan in Poonch.He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; Brigadier Rajesh Bisht; ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; DIG and other senior officials of civil administration and the army.
Sinha was briefed on the overall security situation prevalent on the Line of Control, development works in the border villages by the army, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.
While interacting with the officers and personnel of the Armed Forces, the Lt Governor, commended them for their selfless service in challenging situations. He appreciated the excellent synergy between civil administration, J-K Police, army and other security agencies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 09:27 IST