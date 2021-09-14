Climate change 'greatest challenge to human rights': UN official

-
ALSO READ
Lanka's rights record: UNHRC adopts resolution; India abstains from voting
Human rights ombudsman says 58 killed in Colombia anti-govt protests
Post-poll violence in Bengal: HC refuses to stay order on NHRC panel probe
Delhi to start implementing action plan to combat climate change by yr end
Global average temp rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius in next 20 years: UN report
-
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has named the climate change crisis as "the single greatest challenge to human rights of our era".
In her opening statement for the 48th session of the Human Rights Council which will last until October 8, Bachelet on Monday noted that the interlinked crises of pollution, climate change and biodiversity act as threat multipliers, amplifying conflicts, tensions and structural inequalities, and forcing people into increasingly vulnerable situations.
"As these environmental threats intensify, they will constitute the single greatest challenge to human rights in our era," Xinhua news agency quoted her as saying.
In Madagascar, hundreds of thousands of people were facing extreme hunger after four years without rainfall, leading the World Food Programme to warn of "the world's first climate change-induced famine," said Bachelet.
The humanitarian emergency in Sahel countries was also fueled by climate change, which has been more severe and rapid across Africa than elsewhere, she said, citing a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Another example given by the UN official was Bangladesh, where one report has estimated that by 2050, 17 per cent of the country will be submerged by rising sea levels, depriving 20 million people of their homes.
"Addressing the world's triple environmental crisis is a humanitarian imperative, a human rights imperative, a peace-building imperative and a development imperative," she stressed.
According to the UN rights chief, environmental damage usually hurts mostly those who were least protected -- the poorest and most marginalised people, and the poorest nations, which often have the least capacity to respond.
She cited a study by the World Meteorological Organization as saying that, more than two-thirds of deaths from weather- and water-related disasters since 1970 have been in the least developed countries.
Bachelet also told the audience that she noted with great interest China's latest national action plan on human rights for 2021-2025 which was released earlier this month, including its focus on climate change, environment, digital privacy, and responsible business practice.
"I look forward to exploring it for possible areas of engagement and cooperation," she said.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU