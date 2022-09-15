JUST IN
Climate change, sustainable development issues of prime importance: Murmu
Accepted merger of CLP into BJP: Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar
Kashmir gets 'Azadi' from Pakistan sponsored separatists, eccentric leaders
Investments to foreign ties: What all does the SCO summit holds for India?
Bar bodies favour amendment to increase retirement age of SC, HC judges
SCO Summit 2022 kicks off in Uzbekistan today: All you need to know
Dismal festive season for artisans due to 70% cut in post-Covid demand
Clash between police, locals during eviction in Manipur's scheduled land
PM Modi to leave for SCO summit today; will meet Russian Prez Putin
Plea filed in Mathura court for removal of mosque on temple land claims
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Accepted merger of CLP into BJP: Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar
Vedanta-Foxconn plant in Gujarat 'attack on Maharashtra's prestige': Sena
Business Standard

Climate change, sustainable development issues of prime importance: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said climate change and sustainable development are issues of prime importance today and countries across the board should come together to work out solutions for them

Topics
Climate Change | Sustainability | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indians have proved the sceptics wrong, says President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said climate change and sustainable development are issues of prime importance today and countries across the board should come together to work out solutions for them.

Addressing the faculty and course members of 62nd National Defence College course who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said we need to prepare ourselves to face not just the traditional threats but even the unseen ones which also include the vagaries of nature.

The president said we are in a dynamic world where even a small change can have a wide impact, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sometimes, it can have safety and security connotations. The pace and tide of the Covid pandemic is just an example of the threat which humanity faces today. It makes us realise the vulnerability of humankind, she said.

Murmu said, every threat makes us think about the need to fight it and prevent its recurrence.

We need to prepare ourselves to face not just the traditional threats but even the unseen ones which also include the vagaries of nature. Climate change and sustainable development are issues which are of prime importance today. It is the need of the hour that countries across the board should come together and work out solutions for them, she said.

It is at this point that the strategic policies coincide with the foreign policies of the countries, the president said.

It is a multi-discipline and multi-dimensional approach for which we need to equip ourselves, Murmu said.

Addressing the gathering, the president said security is a term which we often use in our conversations but it has wide ramifications.

Its interpretation has expanded drastically in the past decades. What was limited to mere territorial integrity has now come to be seen in political and economic contexts also. Thus, the aim of the NDC course to study 'strategic, economic, scientific, political and industrial aspects of national defence' is even more relevant today, Murmu said.

She was happy to note that the NDC course has over the years lived up to its aim of educating its participants to have a deep understanding of these issues.

Noting that the 62nd NDC course has 62 participants from the armed forces, 20 from civil services, 35 from friendly foreign countries and one from corporate sector, Murmu said it is this unique feature of this course which has made it win immense appreciation.

She said it gives the course members an opportunity to know different perspectives, thereby widening the horizons of their thoughts and understanding.

The president said India as a nation is taking strides to become 'Atmanirbhar'.

Various policy initiatives are being implemented to make this vision possible. It is this vision which brings India on the path of development and progress, Murmu said.

She said it was a proud moment for each Indian when recently the first indigenously built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, was inducted in the Indian Navy.

"Such steps bring a fresh hope and inspiration in the people of India. She expressed confidence that we would continue to tread this path of progress in a steadfast manner, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Climate Change

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 14:48 IST

`
.