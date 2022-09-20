JUST IN
Special court rejects CBI closure report on Karnataka IAS officer's death

A special court has rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report on the mysterious death of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Photo: Shutterstock

A special court has rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report on the mysterious death of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari.

The special judicial magistrate (CBI court) passed the order on a protest petition filed by Mayank Tewari, Anurag's brother who had opposed the report.

The CBI had filed the closure report in the case twice -- on February 19, 2019 and on January 28, 2021.

The court has now fixed October 14 for the next hearing.

Anurag Tiwari was found dead under mysterious circumstances on his birthday on May 17, 2017 near the state guest house on Meera Bai Marg in Hazratganj.

A resident of Bahraich district, Anurag is survived by his parents and brothers Alok and Mayank Tiwari. He was the youngest.

Anurag was posted as commissioner, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Bengaluru.

The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the issue.

Later, the state government ordered a probe by the CBI after Anurag's family members met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

 

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 09:04 IST

