COAI warns mobile users against fraud messages, calls relating to KYC

-
ALSO READ
COAI urges govt to remove fake messages on social media linking Covid to 5G
5G tech safe; concerns around health consequences misplaced: COAI
Trai writes to key ministries, associations on new norms for bulk SMS
Going mobile with fraud detection
Half of telecom spectrum sold goes to Reliance Jio at Rs 57,122 crore
-
Mobile operators' association COAI on Friday warned the public not to respond to fraudulent messages and calls relating to KYC documents, and urged users to stay "aware and cautious".
COAI cautioned that mischievous elements are sending fake messages and calling people, threatening to block SIM cards. If the false directives are followed, it can potentially lead to privacy breach or financial or data loss, Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) said.
"The messages and calls falsely claim that the customer's KYC documents are incomplete, pending or expired. Receivers of such messages are falsely advised to call a particular number or download an app on their phones," S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI said in a statement.
The industry body urged the general public not to fall for any fraudulent messages and calls, and to stay vigilant. It asked mobile users not to respond to fake messages or calls, nor download any app, share documents or data.
"Users are advised to only follow messages sent by their operator from their designated SMS IDs only. By staying aware and cautious, we can together fight this menace," COAI said.
On Thursday evening, telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) had cautioned its subscribers on the same issue. VIL had warned customers against online and KYC frauds, after it noted that some subscribers were getting calls and messages from unidentified numbers seeking update of KYC details.
The company said clicking on any unverified link or sharing any details could lead to data and information theft from the mobile device, and result in other serious consequences.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU