Colombia seeks support from India for harnessing space technology

Colombia has indicated interest in getting India's support for harnessing the benefits of space technology for national development.
Colombian Ambassador to India, Mariana Pacheco met Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation, Somanath S, here on Tuesday.
During a brief meeting, Pacheco expressed satisfaction over the ongoing space cooperation under the India-Colombia Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2021, according to an ISRO statement.
The Ambassador indicated Colombia's interest in getting India's support for harnessing the benefits of space technology for national development, the space agency said.
Somanath conveyed ISRO's readiness in offering all possible support in capacity building through training of officials of user Ministries in Colombia and building the required infrastructure to use satellite data for various applications.
"Building and launching of satellites for Colombia through Indian space entities and reception of satellite data in Colombia for real-time applications were also discussed as potential areas of collaboration," ISRO said.
