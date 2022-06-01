Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135; domestic LPG price unchanged

The price of 19 kg commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder on Wednesday morning.

Each cylinder will now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi, in Kolkata it will cost Rs 2,322, in Mumbai Rs 2,171.50, and in Chennai, it will cost Rs 2373.

This is the first reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders after three months of consecutive hikes.

The price of commercial was hiked by Rs 102.50, on May 1, which was the third straight monthly increase. Prior to that the price was increased by Rs 250 on April 1 and by Rs 105 on March.

The price of commercial LPG cylinders was last cut by Rs 102.50 a piece on January 1, 2022. No change in rates of domestic . New rates are effective from today.



The goverment has been raising the prices of both domestic and commercial prices for some time now, for which it has been slammed by the opposition parties.

When the government raised the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 50 ealier in May, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala came down heavily on the Centre over the increase in the LPG cylinder rate, saying the BJP-led NDA government will end up shutting down the household kitchens across the country. Slamming the central government's decision, the Left party urged the people to protest against the price hike.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and compared LPG prices between the UPA tenure and the present BJP government at the Centre. He claimed that the price of the LPG during the UPA tenure was Rs 410 and the subsidy provided was Rs 827, while the LPG costs Rs 999 during the NDA tenure with zero subsidy.