Committee on TRP ratings submits report to I&B minister Javadekar

The committee constituted to make the Rating Points (TRPs) of TV channels more transparent, submitted its report to the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister on Tuesday.

Javadekar said his ministry would take further action only after studying the detailed report, adding that such an arrangement would be made that there is no scope for tampering with the TRPs.

Javadekar told the media at Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi that a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati on November 4, 2020 to make the TRP system more transparent. The committee has done a commendable job and submitted its report on Tuesday.

The Minister said the basic issue is that the TRP system should be transparent and for this it needs to increase its base. The government has the right to issue guidelines regarding the TRPs. Following the report, guidelines would be issued to the rating agency, Broadcast Audience Research Council , taking into account all aspects.

