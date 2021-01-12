Committee on TRP ratings submits report to I&B minister Javadekar

-
ALSO READ
Next round of spectrum auction gets cabinet nod: I&B minister Javadekar
'Reminds of Emergency': I&B Min Javadekar condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest
People should use more electric vehicles to curb pollution: Javadekar
PSEs back to 90% of their production capacity: Prakash Javadekar
Govt always open for discussion with farmers on new farm laws: Javadekar
-
The committee constituted to make the Television Rating Points (TRPs) of TV channels more transparent, submitted its report to the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday.
Javadekar said his ministry would take further action only after studying the detailed report, adding that such an arrangement would be made that there is no scope for tampering with the TRPs.
Javadekar told the media at Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi that a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati on November 4, 2020 to make the TRP system more transparent. The committee has done a commendable job and submitted its report on Tuesday.
The Minister said the basic issue is that the TRP system should be transparent and for this it needs to increase its base. The government has the right to issue guidelines regarding the TRPs. Following the report, guidelines would be issued to the rating agency, Broadcast Audience Research Council , taking into account all aspects.
--IANS
nnm/khz/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU