Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks AG to examine SC order staying farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked the state Advocate General to examine in detail the Supreme Court order staying the new farm laws and called a meeting of his cabinet to discuss it, the CM's media advisor said.
Singh has convened a cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss the implications of the apex court order.
Punjab CM @capt_amarinder asks AG @AtulnandaAtoprocure copyof today's SC order on #FarmLaws & examine it in detail, according to a tweet of the CM's media advisor Raveen Thukral.
Earlier in the day, the top court stayed the implementation of the new agricultural laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over the legislation between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi's borders.
The four members of this committee are Bhupinder Singh Mann, President of Bhartiya Kisan Union; Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana, Maharashtra; Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati.
The apex court also stayed the implementation of the three farm laws against which several petitions have been filed challenging their constitutional validity.
Farmers who have been camping at the Delhi borders for over a month are demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
