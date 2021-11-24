Compensation for rain-hit houses in Yelahanka soon: Karnataka CM

-
-
A compensation of Rs 10,000 for houses affected due to water entering their premises, Rs 1 lakh for those which have been damaged, and Rs 5 lakh for houses which have been completely destroyed by incessant rains in Yelahanka, a suburb of Bengaluru, will be paid soon, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.
Speaking to mediapersons after his visit to a waterlogged apartment in Yelahanka, Bommai said, "I have ordered immediate release of Rs 10,000 to those who had to suffer due to water entering their homes. About 400 houses have been affected in the Yalahanka area. About 10 km of main roads and 20 km of interior roads have also been damaged. I have instructed the concerned officials to prepare an estimate of the losses to infrastructure. Funds would be released immediately to take up repair works."
The Chief Minister attributed the flooding to the hurdles created for 'rajakaluves' (storm water drains).
Work for widening of 50 km of rajakaluves had been taken up, while it has been decided to widen 50 km more. The width of the rajakaluves needs to be widened from the present 8-10 feet to 30 feet. Necessary measures would be taken for smooth flow of flood waters in the rajakaluves, he said.
Continuous rains in the past three days have filled the Yelahanka lake, which is overflowing. The flood waters inundated the houses in the surrounding areas, including the Kendriya Vihar Apartment complex, which the CM visited on Tuesday.
Water has submerged the basement of the apartment upto 4-5 feet. Local MLA Vishwanath has provided food, water and other essential items to the stranded residents of the building, Bommai said. A total of 603 people reside in the apartment complex.
The Yelahanka lake is connected to 11 upstream lakes. The heavy rains has led to overflow of water from all the lakes to the Yelahanka lake, which has two narrow rajakaluves which are choked at many places or have been encroached, the Chief Minister said.
--IANS
mka/arm
