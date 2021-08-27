Maharashtra to pay compensation for flood damage as per 2019 formula

will pay compensation to flood-affected people at a higher rate as per the 2019 revised formula even though the Union government refused to change its norms, an official release said here on Friday.

"The state had requested the Union government to increase the compensation amount prescribed under its 2015 norms. But the Union government did not agree so the state has decided to apply 2019 norms for flood-relief and give higher compensation (on its part)," the release said. Then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had increased the compensation amount for flood- affected people in 2019.

in July this year affected 4.5 lakh hectares of area and destroyed crops, as per the state release.

