Maharashtra to pay compensation for flood damage as per 2019 formula

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 11,500 crore for flood victims, repair works
Australia to rescue thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years
71 dead in lightning strikes in several states; flash floods in Himachal
Death toll from floods in western and southern Germany exceeds 100
Flash floods hit Bavaria as European death toll climbs to over 180
-
Maharashtra will pay compensation to flood-affected people at a higher rate as per the 2019 revised formula even though the Union government refused to change its norms, an official release said here on Friday.
"The state had requested the Union government to increase the compensation amount prescribed under its 2015 norms. But the Union government did not agree so the state has decided to apply 2019 norms for flood-relief and give higher compensation (on its part)," the release said. Then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had increased the compensation amount for flood- affected people in 2019.
Floods in July this year affected 4.5 lakh hectares of area and destroyed crops, as per the state release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU