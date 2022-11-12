JUST IN
Business Standard

PM inaugurates onshore facilities of ONGC's U-field in KG block in Andhra

ONGC, however, did not say when production from this field will start

ONGC | Narendra Modi | ONGC KG basin

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited's U-field onshore facilities at Odalarevu in B R Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh.

The project was dedicated to the nation along with the inauguration/foundation-stone laying of various other development projects worth over Rs 10,700 crore in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a company statement said.

U-field is situated in Krishna Godavari basin block KG-DWN-98/2 in Bay of Bengal. Natural gas from the field will be brought to the onshore facility through undersea pipelines before being dispatched to users.

ONGC, however, did not say when production from this field will start.

The U-field is part of ONGC's flagship deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster-II development project in the prolific Krishna Godavari Basin. U-field is the deepest gas discovery of the project, with gas production potential of about 3 million standard cubic metres of gas per day.

"The first well of the U field - U-3-B is one of the fastest deep-water well monetized globally in a record time of 11 months," the statement said. "The gas from these wells is evacuated through the subsea facilities connected to an Onshore Terminal at Odalarevu."

ONGC said the subsea structures for this project are being fabricated for the first time in the country at Kattupalli Yard in Chennai, a capability which proved a boon for development of the domestic exploration and production (E&P) ecosystem with extensive skill development.

U-field monetisation involves a capex of Rs 2,917 crore. "Gas produced from this project will add significant volumes to ONGC's production and will be a giant leap towards making India a gas-based economy and energy security," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:53 IST

`
