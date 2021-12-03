Confident of dealing with any threat in India's maritime domain

-
ALSO READ
Navy to commission INS Visakhapatnam on Nov 21, submarine 'Vela' on Nov 25
Submarine INS Vela commissioned; Navy chief calls it 'potent platform'
Second phase of Malabar exercise begins in Bay of Bengal
India, Vietnam carry out bilateral maritime drill in South China Sea
India must aim to be among world's top 3 naval powers in 10-12 yrs: Rajnath
-
The Indian Navy is fully confident of defending India's maritime interests and is carrying out acquisition of platforms considering the possible security challenges facing the country, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.
Addressing a press conference, he also said that the details of the proposed maritime command are being worked out and indicated that its basic structure may come up by next year.
The Navy chief also said that work is on to expand the role of women in various spheres of the Indian Navy's overall functioning.
Admiral Kumar said the Indian Navy keeps track of China's forays into the Indian Ocean, saying activities of that country are watched closely.
He said COVID-19 and the situation along the northern borders increased complexities relating to national security.
At the same time, he said the Indian Navy is fully ready to deal with any security challenge.
"I would like to assure the nation that Indian Navy stands ready to deal with any security challenge," he said.
"We are fully confident of defending India's maritime interests," he added.
The Navy chief said despite COVID-19, his force maintained combat readiness.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU